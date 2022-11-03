Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) last week performance was -14.23%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.15% to $2.29. During the day, the stock rose to $2.515 and sunk to $2.28 before settling in for the price of $2.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $2.26-$24.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 88.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -67.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -138.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $624.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $533.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.10%, in contrast to 72.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s Chief Investment Officer sold 24,831 shares at the rate of 2.31, making the entire transaction reach 57,392 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,823,715. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 18, Company’s CEO sold 170,320 for 2.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 442,968. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,918,658 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -138.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -67.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 18.78 million indicated improvement to the volume of 17.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.