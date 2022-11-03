Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) last week performance was -13.60%

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -14.55% at $2.35. During the day, the stock rose to $2.72 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBX posted a 52-week range of $2.46-$36.40.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.60.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 26.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,706 shares at the rate of 0.48, making the entire transaction reach 6,579 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 983,210. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,923 for 0.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,243. This particular insider is now the holder of 661,213 in total.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.00% and is forecasted to reach -7.88 in the upcoming year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.59.

In the same vein, UBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -1.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -7.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.