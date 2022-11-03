Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) last week performance was -2.15%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.94% to $28.74. During the day, the stock rose to $29.88 and sunk to $28.705 before settling in for the price of $29.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USFD posted a 52-week range of $25.49-$39.73.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.95.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.79, operating margin was +1.62 and Pretax Margin of +0.73.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Food Distribution industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. sold 75,079 shares at the rate of 32.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,440,068 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,808. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director sold 40,000 for 33.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,333,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 594,159 in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.22) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +0.56 while generating a return on equity of 3.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.77, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, USFD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

[US Foods Holding Corp., USFD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.