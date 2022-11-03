PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) PE Ratio stood at $5.55: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.15% to $70.21. During the day, the stock rose to $72.95 and sunk to $69.91 before settling in for the price of $72.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDCE posted a 52-week range of $44.00-$89.22.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 37.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 170.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.15.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 535 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.20, operating margin was +52.11 and Pretax Margin of +21.46.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. PDC Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01, this organization’s President and CEO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 73.28, making the entire transaction reach 146,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 380,201. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s SVP, CFO sold 1,000 for 73.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 73,810. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,128 in total.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.11) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +20.42 while generating a return on equity of 18.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 170.70% and is forecasted to reach 18.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.55, and its Beta score is 2.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.28.

In the same vein, PDCE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.64, a figure that is expected to reach 4.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

Going through the that latest performance of [PDC Energy Inc., PDCE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.72 million was inferior to the volume of 1.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.87.