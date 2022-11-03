Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) last month volatility was 3.72%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) flaunted slowness of -3.95% at $110.10, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $114.74 and sunk to $110.01 before settling in for the price of $114.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAG posted a 52-week range of $88.58-$126.93.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.35.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 25000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.90, operating margin was +5.31 and Pretax Margin of +6.29.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Penske Automotive Group Inc. industry. Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 79.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 02, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 116.06, making the entire transaction reach 580,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,683. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s EVP – Human Resources sold 4,708 for 115.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 541,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,545 in total.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $4.47) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +4.64 while generating a return on equity of 32.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.80% and is forecasted to reach 14.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.02, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.87.

In the same vein, PAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.28, a figure that is expected to reach 3.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Penske Automotive Group Inc., PAG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.58% While, its Average True Range was 4.32.