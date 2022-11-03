Pool Corporation (POOL) volume hits 0.51 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.41% to $295.30. During the day, the stock rose to $311.85 and sunk to $294.51 before settling in for the price of $305.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POOL posted a 52-week range of $278.10-$582.27.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 15.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $324.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $389.35.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5500 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.54, operating margin was +15.68 and Pretax Margin of +15.56.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Vice President/CFO sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 384.01, making the entire transaction reach 960,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,721. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s President/CEO bought 500 for 387.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 193,542. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,825 in total.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $7.52) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +12.20 while generating a return on equity of 75.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.10% and is forecasted to reach 17.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pool Corporation (POOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.82, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72.

In the same vein, POOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.37, a figure that is expected to reach 2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pool Corporation (POOL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Pool Corporation, POOL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million was inferior to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.49% While, its Average True Range was 13.89.