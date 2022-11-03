PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) EPS growth this year is -3.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.02% to $26.68. During the day, the stock rose to $29.59 and sunk to $26.50 before settling in for the price of $24.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRO posted a 52-week range of $18.08-$39.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1545 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.27, operating margin was -28.62 and Pretax Margin of -31.95.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. PROS Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Director sold 2,194 shares at the rate of 24.91, making the entire transaction reach 54,653 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,986. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s Director sold 1,536 for 24.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,262. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,414 in total.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -32.30 while generating a return on equity of -134.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.59.

In the same vein, PRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

[PROS Holdings Inc., PRO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.