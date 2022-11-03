Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.58M

As on November 02, 2022, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) started slowly as it slid -10.76% to $0.88. During the day, the stock rose to $0.99 and sunk to $0.8601 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QNGY posted a 52-week range of $0.96-$201.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -77.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.8376, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.9227.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Quanergy Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 10.80% institutional ownership.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -77.30%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, QNGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -26.41.

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Quanergy Systems Inc., QNGY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 28.7 million was better the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.7899.