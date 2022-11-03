Radware Ltd. (RDWR) last month volatility was 3.25%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -13.50% at $19.86. During the day, the stock rose to $21.50 and sunk to $19.34 before settling in for the price of $22.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDWR posted a 52-week range of $20.51-$42.19.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $868.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.12.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1075 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.69, operating margin was +6.36 and Pretax Margin of +7.90.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Radware Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.50%, in contrast to 74.60% institutional ownership.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.73 while generating a return on equity of 2.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Radware Ltd. (RDWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $150.45, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.40.

In the same vein, RDWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.22 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.