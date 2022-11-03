Recent developments with Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.50 cents.

On November 01, 2022, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) opened at $116.78, higher 1.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.415 and dropped to $114.85 before settling in for the closing price of $115.00. Price fluctuations for ASND have ranged from $61.58 to $167.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 11.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.40% at the time writing. With a float of $56.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.97 million.

In an organization with 639 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -110.00, operating margin of -5808.59, and the pretax margin is -5091.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$2.04) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -4931.56 while generating a return on equity of -44.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.14% during the next five years compared to -22.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 331.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.98, a number that is poised to hit -2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.68.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 93.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.36. However, in the short run, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.13. Second resistance stands at $121.56. The third major resistance level sits at $123.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.43. The third support level lies at $110.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

There are currently 57,027K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,200 K according to its annual income of -453,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,560 K and its income totaled -86,540 K.