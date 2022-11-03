Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on November 02, 2022, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) started slowly as it slid -11.02% to $1.13. During the day, the stock rose to $1.30 and sunk to $1.09 before settling in for the price of $1.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCAT posted a 52-week range of $1.26-$2.92.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 99.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 72.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8053, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9420.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 70 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.40, operating margin was -202.25 and Pretax Margin of -181.82.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.70%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29, this organization’s Chairman of the Board, CEO bought 11,600 shares at the rate of 2.16, making the entire transaction reach 25,069 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,699,068. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 20, Company’s Chairman of the Board, CEO bought 4,500 for 1.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,965. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,687,468 in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -181.82 while generating a return on equity of -28.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.84.

In the same vein, RCAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Red Cat Holdings Inc., RCAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.25 million was lower the volume of 0.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.1227.