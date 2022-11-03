Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) EPS is poised to hit 2.97 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) flaunted slowness of -7.93% at $235.38, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $248.02 and sunk to $234.06 before settling in for the price of $255.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROK posted a 52-week range of $190.08-$354.99.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $235.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $242.45.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 24500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 285,531 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 55,347. The stock had 5.23 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.80, operating margin was +17.72 and Pretax Margin of +21.82.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rockwell Automation Inc. industry. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 82.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 03, this organization’s SVP, Chief Information Officer sold 428 shares at the rate of 226.38, making the entire transaction reach 96,891 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,809. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29, Company’s VP and Chief IP Counsel sold 1,200 for 253.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 303,717. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,508 in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.38) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +19.38 while generating a return on equity of 79.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.10% and is forecasted to reach 10.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.07, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.50.

In the same vein, ROK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.73, a figure that is expected to reach 2.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rockwell Automation Inc., ROK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.84% While, its Average True Range was 9.08.