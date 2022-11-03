Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.09 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.09% to $49.93. During the day, the stock rose to $52.255 and sunk to $49.92 before settling in for the price of $51.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STNG posted a 52-week range of $11.02-$52.14.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -356.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.20.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 53.50% institutional ownership.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.99) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -356.70% and is forecasted to reach 6.26 in the upcoming year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.54.

In the same vein, STNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, a figure that is expected to reach 3.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Scorpio Tankers Inc., STNG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.23 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.46% While, its Average True Range was 2.52.