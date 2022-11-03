Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $24.60: Right on the Precipice

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.55% to $24.68. During the day, the stock rose to $26.175 and sunk to $24.66 before settling in for the price of $26.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEM posted a 52-week range of $19.60-$36.74.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.55, operating margin was +9.18 and Pretax Margin of +10.15.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.50%, in contrast to 85.50% institutional ownership.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.27) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +6.27 while generating a return on equity of 35.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.14, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, SEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

[Select Medical Holdings Corporation, SEM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.