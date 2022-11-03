Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Moves -4.57% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -4.57% at $0.12, with the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYTA posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$7.20.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -9.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3732, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9243.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.68%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86.

In the same vein, SYTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0230.