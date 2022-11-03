Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) PE Ratio stood at $8.44: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -16.22% at $47.47. During the day, the stock rose to $52.00 and sunk to $47.1238 before settling in for the price of $56.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKY posted a 52-week range of $43.04-$85.92.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 56.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 72.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 190.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.16.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05, this organization’s EVP sold 5,921 shares at the rate of 66.71, making the entire transaction reach 394,988 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,813. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Director sold 6,508 for 52.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 343,818. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,750 in total.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 190.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 72.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.44, and its Beta score is 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.65.

In the same vein, SKY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.43% While, its Average True Range was 3.53.