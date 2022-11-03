Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.6621: Right on the Precipice

As on November 02, 2022, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) started slowly as it slid -10.07% to $1.34. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.32 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPIR posted a 52-week range of $0.96-$6.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $192.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2504, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6621.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 378 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.84, operating margin was -141.18 and Pretax Margin of -43.38.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Spire Global Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 34.80% institutional ownership.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.52 while generating a return on equity of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.11.

In the same vein, SPIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Spire Global Inc., SPIR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.46 million was lower the volume of 0.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.1083.