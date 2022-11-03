Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is predicted to post EPS of -0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.94% to $3.96. During the day, the stock rose to $4.11 and sunk to $3.91 before settling in for the price of $4.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$12.78.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $842.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.61.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.21%, in contrast to 20.42% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -43.43.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

[Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.