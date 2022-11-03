Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Open at price of $10.26: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.02% to $9.96. During the day, the stock rose to $10.39 and sunk to $9.96 before settling in for the price of $10.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUZ posted a 52-week range of $7.70-$12.68.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.07.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.10, operating margin was +41.36 and Pretax Margin of +21.44.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +21.06 while generating a return on equity of 77.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suzano S.A. (SUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, SUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Suzano S.A., SUZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.