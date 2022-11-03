Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) volume hits 0.79 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on November 02, 2022, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) started slowly as it slid -4.10% to $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1329 and sunk to $0.1155 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TANH posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$15.70.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2054, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7440.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 51 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.88, operating margin was -15.41 and Pretax Margin of -14.95.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.09%, in contrast to 19.90% institutional ownership.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -15.12 while generating a return on equity of -7.84.

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.60%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, TANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15.

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.97 million was lower the volume of 2.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0190.