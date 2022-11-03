Teradata Corporation (TDC) return on Assets touches 6.74: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.52% at $30.63. During the day, the stock rose to $32.035 and sunk to $30.59 before settling in for the price of $32.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDC posted a 52-week range of $28.65-$57.14.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.91.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7200 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.65, operating margin was +13.30 and Pretax Margin of +10.02.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Teradata Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 99.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 1,833 shares at the rate of 32.74, making the entire transaction reach 60,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 125,813. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,100 for 35.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,634. This particular insider is now the holder of 99,622 in total.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 34.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradata Corporation (TDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.56, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.66.

In the same vein, TDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.