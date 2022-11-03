TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Open at price of $1.60: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -35.56% at $1.74. During the day, the stock rose to $1.837 and sunk to $1.47 before settling in for the price of $2.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TFFP posted a 52-week range of $2.42-$9.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.40.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 16.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s Director sold 40,255 shares at the rate of 4.29, making the entire transaction reach 172,694 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director bought 4,615 for 5.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,382. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,615 in total.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -81.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in the upcoming year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 216.72.

In the same vein, TFFP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.