The key reasons why Mercury General Corporation (MCY) is -41.94% away from 52-week high?

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price increase of 14.12% at $33.06. During the day, the stock rose to $33.40 and sunk to $29.87 before settling in for the price of $28.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCY posted a 52-week range of $27.89-$56.94.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.00.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +7.92 and Pretax Margin of +7.50.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. Mercury General Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.01%, in contrast to 41.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 400 shares at the rate of 33.16, making the entire transaction reach 13,264 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director bought 100 for 47.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,733. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,100 in total.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by -$1.42. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 11.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mercury General Corporation (MCY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.02.

In the same vein, MCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.