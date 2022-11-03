The key reasons why nCino Inc. (NCNO) is -63.07% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.88% to $28.57. During the day, the stock rose to $31.06 and sunk to $28.19 before settling in for the price of $30.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCNO posted a 52-week range of $23.94-$77.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.77.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1681 employees. It has generated 183,222 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -36,355. The stock had 4.13 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.60, operating margin was -20.86 and Pretax Margin of -19.91.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. nCino Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 89.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26, this organization’s VP of Accounting sold 1,213 shares at the rate of 33.76, making the entire transaction reach 40,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,859. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 06, Company’s CFO & Treasurer sold 11,000 for 32.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 356,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 161,961 in total.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -19.84 while generating a return on equity of -13.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

nCino Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for nCino Inc. (NCNO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.36.

In the same vein, NCNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Going through the that latest performance of [nCino Inc., NCNO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.56 million was inferior to the volume of 0.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.