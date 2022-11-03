The key reasons why Rumble Inc. (RUM) is -36.34% away from 52-week high?

As on November 02, 2022, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) started slowly as it slid -11.35% to $11.79. During the day, the stock rose to $13.425 and sunk to $11.01 before settling in for the price of $13.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUM posted a 52-week range of $6.35-$18.52.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -968.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.28.
Rumble Inc. (RUM) Ownership Facts and Figures
Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Rumble Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.
Rumble Inc. (RUM) Earnings and Revenue Records
This company achieved a return on equity of -13.11.
Rumble Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -968.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.
Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators
Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rumble Inc. (RUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 219.88.
In the same vein, RUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.
Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc. (RUM)
Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rumble Inc., RUM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.11 million was better the volume of 2.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.