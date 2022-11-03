The key reasons why Rumble Inc. (RUM) is -36.34% away from 52-week high?

As on November 02, 2022, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) started slowly as it slid -11.35% to $11.79. During the day, the stock rose to $13.425 and sunk to $11.01 before settling in for the price of $13.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUM posted a 52-week range of $6.35-$18.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -968.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.28.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Rumble Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -13.11.

Rumble Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -968.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rumble Inc. (RUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 219.88.

In the same vein, RUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc. (RUM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rumble Inc., RUM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.11 million was better the volume of 2.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.