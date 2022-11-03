The ODP Corporation (ODP) surge 2.62% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price increase of 4.52% at $41.16. During the day, the stock rose to $42.2853 and sunk to $39.31 before settling in for the price of $39.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODP posted a 52-week range of $28.85-$48.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 396.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.53.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.90, operating margin was +3.60 and Pretax Margin of +2.73.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The ODP Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 96.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 6,800 shares at the rate of 36.86, making the entire transaction reach 250,655 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,932. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 22, Company’s EVP-Chief Merchandising and sold 11,899 for 46.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 552,403. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,436 in total.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.79) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +2.21 while generating a return on equity of 11.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 396.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The ODP Corporation (ODP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.77, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.07.

In the same vein, ODP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The ODP Corporation (ODP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.55 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.