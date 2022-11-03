Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) plunge -3.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.70% at $41.00. During the day, the stock rose to $42.10 and sunk to $40.99 before settling in for the price of $43.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSEM posted a 52-week range of $31.04-$49.13.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.36.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.60%, in contrast to 60.20% institutional ownership.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.71, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.94.

In the same vein, TSEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.