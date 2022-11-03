Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) last month performance of 8.94% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) flaunted slowness of -3.60% at $2.68, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.82 and sunk to $2.67 before settling in for the price of $2.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGP posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$3.12.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $748.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.64.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16643 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.47, operating margin was +1.20 and Pretax Margin of +0.93.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. industry. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.80%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.72 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.27, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, UGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., UGP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.