uniQure N.V. (QURE) EPS is poised to hit -1.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.27% to $20.21. During the day, the stock rose to $20.91 and sunk to $19.20 before settling in for the price of $18.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QURE posted a 52-week range of $12.52-$36.55.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 83.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 350.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $898.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 463 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.84, operating margin was +58.37 and Pretax Margin of +63.51.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. uniQure N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 21, this organization’s Executive VP, Operations sold 2,306 shares at the rate of 18.65, making the entire transaction reach 43,007 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,890. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s Executive VP, Operations sold 27,358 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 683,954. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,196 in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.93) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +62.90 while generating a return on equity of 78.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 350.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in the upcoming year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for uniQure N.V. (QURE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.50.

In the same vein, QURE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46, a figure that is expected to reach -1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

[uniQure N.V., QURE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.