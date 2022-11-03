Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Moves -3.57% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) flaunted slowness of -3.57% at $113.13, as the Stock market unbolted on November 02, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $117.49 and sunk to $112.96 before settling in for the price of $117.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UHS posted a 52-week range of $82.50-$158.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $118.85.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Universal Health Services Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Director sold 1,307 shares at the rate of 153.00, making the entire transaction reach 199,971 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,869. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director sold 985 for 143.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,176 in total.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $2.35) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.50% and is forecasted to reach 11.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.64, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.33.

In the same vein, UHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.72, a figure that is expected to reach 3.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Universal Health Services Inc., UHS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.37% While, its Average True Range was 4.63.