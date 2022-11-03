Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Moves -6.30% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 02, 2022, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.30% to $1.19. During the day, the stock rose to $1.29 and sunk to $1.19 before settling in for the price of $1.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URG posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$2.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $219.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $216.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $256.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2474, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2969.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Ur-Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.86%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Director sold 157,399 shares at the rate of 1.28, making the entire transaction reach 201,286 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 238,285. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 22, Company’s BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT sold 239,422 for 1.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 431,055. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,838,321 in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9174.90.

In the same vein, URG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ur-Energy Inc., URG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.92 million was inferior to the volume of 2.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0777.