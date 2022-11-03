Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is -5.51% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on November 02, 2022, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) started slowly as it slid -8.74% to $3.76. During the day, the stock rose to $4.14 and sunk to $3.75 before settling in for the price of $4.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $2.34-$6.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 126.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $345.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $339.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.91.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 45.80% institutional ownership.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 126.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $289.23, and its Beta score is 2.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.84.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.31 million was lower the volume of 12.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.