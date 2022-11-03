VEON Ltd. (VEON) latest performance of 7.00% is not what was on cards

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.00% to $0.37. During the day, the stock rose to $0.41 and sunk to $0.3675 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$2.13.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -2.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $762.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3726, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5895.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 18.80% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.57, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.91.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

[VEON Ltd., VEON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0337.