Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) PE Ratio stood at $19.31: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.03% at $31.34. During the day, the stock rose to $33.60 and sunk to $31.20 before settling in for the price of $33.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPM posted a 52-week range of $28.62-$51.90.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $451.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $449.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.99.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 44 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.68, operating margin was +50.28 and Pretax Margin of +62.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 64.10% institutional ownership.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +62.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.31, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.46.

In the same vein, WPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.