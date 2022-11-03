Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) went up 7.57% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) open the trading on November 02, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 7.57% to $46.32. During the day, the stock rose to $47.96 and sunk to $45.60 before settling in for the price of $43.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUMC posted a 52-week range of $33.55-$58.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $421.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $402.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.56.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 147000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.83, operating margin was +8.55 and Pretax Margin of +13.69.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 1,480 shares at the rate of 54.99, making the entire transaction reach 81,385 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,468.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.18, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 625.86.

In the same vein, YUMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

[Yum China Holdings Inc., YUMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.26% While, its Average True Range was 2.33.