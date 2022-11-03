Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $58.38: Right on the Precipice

As on November 02, 2022, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) started slowly as it slid -4.11% to $49.49. During the day, the stock rose to $51.41 and sunk to $49.46 before settling in for the price of $51.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZION posted a 52-week range of $46.58-$75.44.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 124.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.38.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31, this organization’s Exec VP and sold 2,378 shares at the rate of 52.05, making the entire transaction reach 123,763 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,172. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Exec VP sold 997 for 54.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,771. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,138 in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.35) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 124.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in the upcoming year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.05, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22.

In the same vein, ZION’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.14, a figure that is expected to reach 1.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zions Bancorporation National Association, ZION], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.38 million was lower the volume of 1.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.