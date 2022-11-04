ABB Ltd (ABB) 14-day ATR is 0.71: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on November 03, 2022, ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) started slowly as it slid -0.55% to $27.26. During the day, the stock rose to $27.4468 and sunk to $26.89 before settling in for the price of $27.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABB posted a 52-week range of $24.27-$37.77.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.88 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.76 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.93.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 104400 employees. It has generated 252,068 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 40,271. The stock had 3.84 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.88, operating margin was +11.36 and Pretax Margin of +19.99.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +15.98 while generating a return on equity of 30.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ABB Ltd (ABB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.24, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84.

In the same vein, ABB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ABB Ltd, ABB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.56 million was lower the volume of 2.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.