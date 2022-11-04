Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) EPS is poised to hit 1.90 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -25.02% to $85.07. During the day, the stock rose to $96.25 and sunk to $84.325 before settling in for the price of $113.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMS posted a 52-week range of $80.81-$153.36.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $127.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $115.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5635 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.54, operating margin was +15.12 and Pretax Margin of +13.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 83.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director sold 26,806 shares at the rate of 135.65, making the entire transaction reach 3,636,105 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,880. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Director sold 26,806 for 135.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,636,105. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,880 in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.66) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 21.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 49.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.95, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.47.

In the same vein, WMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

[Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., WMS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.78% While, its Average True Range was 7.51.