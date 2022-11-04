Aegon N.V. (AEG) is 3.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) flaunted slowness of -0.89% at $4.47, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $4.525 and sunk to $4.42 before settling in for the price of $4.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEG posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$6.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -0.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.03 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.78 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.83.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aegon N.V. industry. Aegon N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.10%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.41) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aegon N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -88.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aegon N.V. (AEG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.35, and its Beta score is 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.25.

In the same vein, AEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aegon N.V., AEG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.