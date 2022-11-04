Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Moves -5.25% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on November 03, 2022, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) started slowly as it slid -5.25% to $26.36. During the day, the stock rose to $28.09 and sunk to $25.63 before settling in for the price of $27.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGIO posted a 52-week range of $16.75-$50.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.41.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 108 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,549. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 233 for 30.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,179. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,549 in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.81) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.60% and is forecasted to reach -6.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 39.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 218.46.

In the same vein, AGIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.71, a figure that is expected to reach -1.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., AGIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was lower the volume of 0.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.