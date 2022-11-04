Albemarle Corporation (ALB) PE Ratio stood at $123.79: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) established initial surge of 3.02% at $274.56, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $278.50 and sunk to $250.50 before settling in for the price of $266.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $169.93-$308.24.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $275.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $234.28.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Albemarle Corporation industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01, this organization’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,250 shares at the rate of 285.66, making the entire transaction reach 642,735 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,444. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,250 for 270.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 609,188. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,694 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.63) by $0.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.80% and is forecasted to reach 27.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 77.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $123.79, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.48.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.22, a figure that is expected to reach 6.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Albemarle Corporation, ALB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.39% While, its Average True Range was 13.79.