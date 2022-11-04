Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.98 million

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.76% to $3.07. During the day, the stock rose to $3.22 and sunk to $3.05 before settling in for the price of $3.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIRD posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$32.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $454.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 710 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.18, operating margin was -11.85 and Pretax Margin of -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Allbirds Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 52.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,237 shares at the rate of 3.95, making the entire transaction reach 36,486 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 345,214. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,902 for 3.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,313. This particular insider is now the holder of 191,013 in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51.

In the same vein, BIRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

[Allbirds Inc., BIRD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.