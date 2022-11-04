AMETEK Inc. (AME) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $123.64: Right on the Precipice

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 1.25% at $131.72. During the day, the stock rose to $133.63 and sunk to $128.57 before settling in for the price of $130.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AME posted a 52-week range of $106.17-$148.07.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $120.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.98, operating margin was +23.59 and Pretax Margin of +22.05.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. AMETEK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 88.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s PRESIDENT – ELECTROMECHANICAL sold 11,816 shares at the rate of 131.92, making the entire transaction reach 1,558,733 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,365. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Director sold 3,100 for 123.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 383,614. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,864 in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +17.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMETEK Inc. (AME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.01, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.03.

In the same vein, AME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.70, a figure that is expected to reach 1.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.27% While, its Average True Range was 4.03.