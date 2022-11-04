Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is -22.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 1.03% at $174.17. During the day, the stock rose to $178.77 and sunk to $168.49 before settling in for the price of $172.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEAM posted a 52-week range of $159.54-$454.95.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 34.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $221.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $239.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8813 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.06, operating margin was -3.34 and Pretax Margin of -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 92.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 shares at the rate of 174.38, making the entire transaction reach 1,502,148 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 335,946. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for 174.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,502,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 335,946 in total.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.42.

In the same vein, TEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.46% While, its Average True Range was 13.45.