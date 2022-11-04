Autohome Inc. (ATHM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.21

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 4.59% at $30.08. During the day, the stock rose to $30.735 and sunk to $27.67 before settling in for the price of $28.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATHM posted a 52-week range of $20.49-$40.89.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.60.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.50% and is forecasted to reach 18.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Autohome Inc. (ATHM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.24, and its Beta score is 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.03.

In the same vein, ATHM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.65, a figure that is expected to reach 4.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.