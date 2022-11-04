Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) latest performance of 3.34% is not what was on cards

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) started the day on November 02, 2022, with a price increase of 3.34% at $50.50. During the day, the stock rose to $51.5564 and sunk to $47.51 before settling in for the price of $48.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXSM posted a 52-week range of $20.63-$71.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.76.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.89%, in contrast to 55.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director bought 3,950 shares at the rate of 37.30, making the entire transaction reach 147,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,756. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for 34.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,968. This particular insider is now the holder of 201 in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.62 in the upcoming year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 229.32.

In the same vein, AXSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.92, a figure that is expected to reach -1.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.34% While, its Average True Range was 3.09.