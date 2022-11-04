Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.61

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) flaunted slowness of -3.07% at $221.00, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $226.13 and sunk to $220.98 before settling in for the price of $228.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDX posted a 52-week range of $215.90-$277.29.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 152.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $283.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $238.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $252.04.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Becton Dickinson and Company industry. Becton Dickinson and Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15, this organization’s EVP & President, Life Sciences sold 475 shares at the rate of 265.00, making the entire transaction reach 125,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,331. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 9,500 for 265.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,518,735. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,878 in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.99) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Becton Dickinson and Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 152.40% and is forecasted to reach 12.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.76, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 124.36.

In the same vein, BDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.29, a figure that is expected to reach 2.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Becton Dickinson and Company, BDX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.60% While, its Average True Range was 5.43.