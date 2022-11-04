Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is predicted to post EPS of -1.84 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on November 03, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) started slowly as it slid -0.50% to $4.02. During the day, the stock rose to $4.11 and sunk to $3.95 before settling in for the price of $4.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBBY posted a 52-week range of $4.02-$30.06.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -269.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $350.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 32000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.31, operating margin was -1.57 and Pretax Margin of -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s EVP, CFO sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 29.95, making the entire transaction reach 374,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 255,396. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16, Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for 24.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,029,824. This particular insider is now the holder of 267,896 in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted -$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.39) by -$1.44. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -269.00% and is forecasted to reach -4.54 in the upcoming year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, BBBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.68, a figure that is expected to reach -1.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., BBBY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.88 million was lower the volume of 19.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.