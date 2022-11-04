Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is 1.51% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.49% to $73.79. During the day, the stock rose to $74.54 and sunk to $72.27 before settling in for the price of $73.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CP posted a 52-week range of $65.17-$84.22.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $930.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $929.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Railroads industry. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.8) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.44, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 99.58.

In the same vein, CP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

[Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, CP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.65% While, its Average True Range was 2.22.