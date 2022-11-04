CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) last month volatility was 5.08%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 2.01% at $105.24. During the day, the stock rose to $106.95 and sunk to $95.4356 before settling in for the price of $103.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $55.29-$119.60.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 187.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.76.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.11, operating margin was +32.70 and Pretax Margin of +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 118.64, making the entire transaction reach 355,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,411. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn sold 20,964 for 112.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,348,098. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,424 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $4.35) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 187.90% and is forecasted to reach 14.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.63, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.72.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.19, a figure that is expected to reach 3.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.28% While, its Average True Range was 5.59.